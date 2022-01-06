Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 38,723 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 200,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 38,723 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $13,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 121.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 6,241.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 7,677 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in First American Financial by 258.1% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First American Financial during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $774,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 15,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total transaction of $1,175,860.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on First American Financial from $13.00 to $10.40 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.68.

Shares of FAF opened at $77.22 on Thursday. First American Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $48.69 and a 1-year high of $79.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.42.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.29. First American Financial had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 18.04%.

First American Financial Profile

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

