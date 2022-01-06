Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 4,234 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,234 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $11,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after acquiring an additional 36,216 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Global Payments by 23.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 39.1% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,338,000 after purchasing an additional 13,913 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Global Payments by 15.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Global Payments by 10.9% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total value of $78,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $137.68 per share, with a total value of $137,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $209,335 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $146.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $116.75 and a one year high of $220.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.52. The company has a market cap of $42.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.19, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Truist cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $243.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.62.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

