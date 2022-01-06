Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 424,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,090,607 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $10,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 195.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 78.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 91.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $355,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Worrell sold 29,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $729,511.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,533,244 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,337,557 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BKR stock opened at $25.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.65 and a beta of 1.65. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $27.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.51.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 313.04%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BKR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.89.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

