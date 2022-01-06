LSL Property Services (LON:LSL) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $435.56

LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 435.56 ($5.87) and traded as high as GBX 439 ($5.92). LSL Property Services shares last traded at GBX 420 ($5.66), with a volume of 7,715 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 421.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 435.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of £436.41 million and a PE ratio of 11.59.

About LSL Property Services (LON:LSL)

LSL Property Services plc provides residential property services for lenders, buyers and sellers of residential properties, tenants, and landlords in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Estate Agency; Financial Services; and Surveying and Valuation Services. The Estate Agency segment is involved in the sale and letting of residential properties; operation of a network of high street branches; and provision of repossession and asset management services.

