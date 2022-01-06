LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Announces $0.19 Monthly Dividend

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd.

LTC Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 145.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect LTC Properties to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.2%.

Shares of NYSE:LTC opened at $35.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.97. LTC Properties has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $44.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 10.04 and a current ratio of 10.04.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $37.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.88 million. LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 37.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that LTC Properties will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LTC Properties stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 63.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 25,532 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.17% of LTC Properties worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

