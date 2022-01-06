Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lumber Liquidators, Inc. found its niche market in hardwood flooring. Lumber Liquidators prides itself on having one of the largest inventories of prefinished and unfinished hardwood floors in the industry. There are flooring experts in every store ready to help, and free samples are available. Lumber Liquidators carries solid and engineered hardwood, laminate flooring, bamboo flooring, cork flooring, vinyl flooring, wood-look tile flooring, butcher blocks, mouldings, accessories and tools. It negotiates directly with the mills, eliminating the middleman and passing the savings on to the customers. The environmentally conscientious company only purchases from suppliers who practice sustainable harvesting, which allows forests to heal and re-grow faster. Everything Lumber Liquidators sells (unless specified otherwise) is first-quality, graded to industry specifications, and available in standard flooring lengths. “

Shares of NYSE:LL opened at $16.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.23 and its 200 day moving average is $18.81. Lumber Liquidators has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $35.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.71 million, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 2.42.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $282.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lumber Liquidators will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 41.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Lumber Liquidators in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 94,737.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,579 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in Lumber Liquidators in the third quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc operates as a multi channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories in the United States. The firm offers exotic and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, vinyl plank, bamboo and cork direct to the consumer.

