Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $37.55

Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.55 and traded as low as $36.61. Lundin Energy AB (publ) shares last traded at $36.61, with a volume of 0 shares.

LNDNF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $339.67.

Get Lundin Energy AB (publ) alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.35 and its 200-day moving average is $35.08.

Lundin Energy AB is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It explores, develops and produces oil and gas, and develops other energy resources. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Energy AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Energy AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.