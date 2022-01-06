Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,870 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 17,204 shares.The stock last traded at $14.09 and had previously closed at $14.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luther Burbank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $730.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $45.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Luther Burbank Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Luther Burbank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 13.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 1.4% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 244,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luther Burbank in the second quarter worth $198,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Luther Burbank in the third quarter worth $690,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 9.5% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.92% of the company’s stock.

Luther Burbank Company Profile (NASDAQ:LBC)

Luther Burbank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. It accepts deposits from general public and invests those funds in real estate loans, including permanent mortgage and construction loan.

