LUXCoin (LUX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $10.00

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 6th. One LUXCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. LUXCoin has a market capitalization of $148,551.36 and approximately $10.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LUXCoin has traded 23.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LUXCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,934.93 or 1.00052290 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.68 or 0.00090126 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $122.42 or 0.00285272 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.34 or 0.00466854 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00013552 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.16 or 0.00147190 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00009562 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001868 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001889 BTC.

LUXCoin Profile

LUXCoin (LUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 13,828,445 coins and its circulating supply is 12,821,213 coins. LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LUXCoin is luxcore.io . The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LuxCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the PHI1612 algorithm (built from; Skein, JH, Cubehash, Fugue, Streebog and Echo). Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling LUXCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUXCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LUXCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LUXCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LUXCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.