LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,385 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,316 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $10,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

NYSE:LYB opened at $96.27 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.86. The company has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $84.06 and a 52 week high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 57.51% and a net margin of 13.92%. The business’s revenue was up 87.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 18.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.42%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LYB shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. HSBC raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.89.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.