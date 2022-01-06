MacDonald Mines Exploration (CVE:BMK) Trading Up 14.3%

MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd. (CVE:BMK) shares were up 14.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 611,550 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 398,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of C$10.29 million and a PE ratio of -2.06.

MacDonald Mines Exploration Company Profile (CVE:BMK)

MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, cobalt, copper, nickel, silica, and iron-oxide deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Wawa- Holdsworth gold and silver project that include 18 contiguous mining claims covering an area of approximately 285 hectares located in the Corbiere and Esquega Townships of Northern Ontario; and has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Scadding-Powerline-Jovan Properties that covers an area of 18,340 hectares located near Sudbury, Ontario.

