Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 671,111 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,054,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 671,111 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.55% of Cenovus Energy worth $111,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the second quarter valued at $3,549,000. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. boosted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 678,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,857,000 after buying an additional 13,024 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 2.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 83,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the second quarter valued at $641,000. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 33.3% during the second quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,320,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$16.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. TD Securities raised their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.18.

CVE stock opened at $12.98 on Thursday. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.56 and a twelve month high of $13.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.36 and a beta of 3.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.30.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $10.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 2.17%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0282 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.29%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

