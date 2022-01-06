Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $185.23 Million Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,996,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 92,647 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.47% of Marathon Petroleum worth $185,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 21,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 21,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 54,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.30 per share, with a total value of $64,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MPC shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.57.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $68.24 on Thursday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $41.96 and a one year high of $69.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.86 and its 200 day moving average is $61.01. The firm has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.09.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.00) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 16.56%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

