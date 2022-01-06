Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $202.41 Million Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 9.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,486,817 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 299,978 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $202,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XRAY. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 203.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 61,111 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after purchasing an additional 52,645 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,470 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.2% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter valued at $5,755,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $56.26 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.93. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a one year low of $48.13 and a one year high of $69.54.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.16%.

In related news, CEO Donald M. Jr. Casey purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $995,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lisa Yankie sold 1,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total value of $100,154.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

