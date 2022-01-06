Mackenzie Financial Corp Lowers Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 507,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 49,878 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.33% of Synopsys worth $151,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNPS. FMR LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,613,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Synopsys by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Homrich & Berg purchased a new position in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 6,516 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $2,280,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 8,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total transaction of $3,259,219.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 236,722 shares of company stock worth $85,114,661. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $347.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $339.77 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $350.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $318.50. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.69 and a 12 month high of $377.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.13.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

