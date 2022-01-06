Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 2,755 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 510,181 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,755 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $123,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCD. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

NYSE:MCD opened at $267.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $256.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.25. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $202.73 and a 12 month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Piper Sandler raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $232.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $306.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.83.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.