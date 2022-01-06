Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 57,373 Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,844,036 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 57,373 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 4.08% of LivePerson worth $167,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPSN. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in LivePerson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in LivePerson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in LivePerson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 99.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on LPSN shares. Mizuho lowered LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on LivePerson from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley reduced their target price on LivePerson from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of LivePerson in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on LivePerson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.92.

In other news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total transaction of $31,482.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LPSN stock opened at $32.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.77 and its 200 day moving average is $54.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. LivePerson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.06 and a 52-week high of $72.23.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). LivePerson had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 33.52%. The company had revenue of $118.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.15 million. Analysts anticipate that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

