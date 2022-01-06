MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) will report earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.62. MACOM Technology Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will report full year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MACOM Technology Solutions.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $155.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.97 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 26.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share.

MTSI has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

Shares of MTSI stock opened at $73.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.13, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.27 and its 200 day moving average is $66.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $48.68 and a 52-week high of $80.30.

In other news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 400 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $25,736.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 25,941 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,815,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 234,071 shares of company stock valued at $17,203,437. 30.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTSI. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 30.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,050,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $262,756,000 after buying an additional 950,970 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 40.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,857,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,055,000 after buying an additional 531,797 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 28.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,404,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,088,000 after purchasing an additional 314,463 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at $18,671,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 10.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,502,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,322,000 after purchasing an additional 240,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductor products for the telecommunications, industrial and defense and datacenter industries. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

