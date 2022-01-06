Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $100.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.09% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is engaged in developing small-molecule drugs addressing cardiovascular and metabolic diseases. Its products pipeline include MGL-3196, an orally administered liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist that is used for the treatment of NASH, dyslipidemia/hypercholesterolemia and high triglycerides; and MGL-3745, a thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist which are in pre-clinical trial stage. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Synta Pharmaceuticals Corp., is based in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania. “

MDGL has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $199.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDGL opened at $81.91 on Thursday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $142.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.14.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.87) by $0.08. Analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -14.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

