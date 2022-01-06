Madrona Financial Services LLC Acquires 180 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Madrona Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. iShares Semiconductor ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Madrona Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $3,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 35.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 26.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,423,000. Well Done LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 171.2% during the third quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 40.1% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SOXX traded down $3.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $548.09. 13,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,805. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $375.06 and a 52 week high of $559.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $525.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $478.97.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

