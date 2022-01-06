Madrona Financial Services LLC Buys New Stake in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT)

Madrona Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000. Madrona Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.23% of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF by 384.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 88,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XMPT traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.35. 6,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,162. VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF has a twelve month low of $27.58 and a twelve month high of $30.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.73.

