MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MainStreet Bancshares Inc. is a full-service bank. The bank provides deposits, makes loans and other services for the public. MainStreet Bancshares Inc., formerly known as MainStreet Bank, is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia. “

MNSB stock opened at $24.16 on Tuesday. MainStreet Bancshares has a twelve month low of $16.65 and a twelve month high of $26.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $183.50 million, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.13 and a 200 day moving average of $23.85.

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 million. MainStreet Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 35.38%. On average, research analysts expect that MainStreet Bancshares will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patsy I. Rust purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $27,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in MainStreet Bancshares by 2,003.2% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 3,561.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 9,581 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $551,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 23.2% in the third quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 26,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 4,928 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.43% of the company’s stock.

About MainStreet Bancshares

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions through MainStreet Bank. It offers products and services such as checking, deposits, loans, credit cards, mortgages, and savings. The company was founded on March 28, 2003 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

