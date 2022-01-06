Managed Account Services Inc. Reduces Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Managed Account Services Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the period. Managed Account Services Inc. owned 0.19% of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 1,997.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA RWX opened at $34.93 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $33.17 and a one year high of $38.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.93.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

