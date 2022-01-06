MANTRA DAO (OM) Price Hits $0.14 on Major Exchanges

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. Over the last seven days, MANTRA DAO has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. One MANTRA DAO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000318 BTC on popular exchanges. MANTRA DAO has a market capitalization of $57.65 million and approximately $7.82 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005109 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001156 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00055909 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006402 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

MANTRA DAO (CRYPTO:OM) is a coin. It was first traded on August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 422,387,104 coins. The official website for MANTRA DAO is www.mantradao.com . The official message board for MANTRA DAO is medium.com/@mantradao . MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

