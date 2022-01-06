Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Receives C$30.12 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$30.12.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MFC. Scotiabank upped their target price on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. TD Securities upped their target price on Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cormark reduced their target price on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$26.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Manulife Financial to C$29.50 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

In other Manulife Financial news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.96, for a total transaction of C$321,845.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$227,607.84. Also, Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.96, for a total value of C$530,236.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$135,741.12. Insiders sold a total of 34,642 shares of company stock valued at $864,367 in the last ninety days.

Shares of TSE MFC opened at C$24.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$24.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$24.42. The firm has a market cap of C$48.37 billion and a PE ratio of 7.32. Manulife Financial has a twelve month low of C$22.76 and a twelve month high of C$27.68.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$15.98 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Manulife Financial will post 21.5100003 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 38.82%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.