Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors trimmed its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 16,352 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth $1,267,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 9.8% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,199 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 174.2% during the third quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 110,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 70,120 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 20.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 151,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 26,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

MRO stock opened at $17.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -286.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 3.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $7.17 and a 52 week high of $18.08.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently -399.93%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MRO. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday. Truist raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.18.

In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $1,046,102.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $1,623,478.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

