Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,333 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $5,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRVI. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 29.5% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 65,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 14,890 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 18.4% in the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 23.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the third quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 171.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. 44.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Maravai LifeSciences stock opened at $34.07 on Thursday. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.32 and a one year high of $63.55. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 6.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.38.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 109.36% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm had revenue of $204.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.68 million. On average, analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Maravai LifeSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

