Marcum Wealth LLC Takes $205,000 Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 35.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 10.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter worth about $143,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 64.6% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FNF. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

NYSE FNF opened at $52.22 on Thursday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.72 and a 1-year high of $53.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.65 and a 200-day moving average of $47.83. The firm has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.40.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.38. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.92%.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

