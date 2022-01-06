Maria T. Shields Sells 18,000 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Stock

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total value of $7,092,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $376.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $395.58 and its 200 day moving average is $371.59. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $292.79 and a 1 year high of $413.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $445.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.98 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 24.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on ANSYS from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on ANSYS from $381.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $332.70.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 129.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,791,754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $615,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,990 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the third quarter worth about $138,461,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the second quarter worth about $81,109,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ANSYS by 111.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 335,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,298,000 after acquiring an additional 176,572 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in ANSYS by 100.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 316,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,681,000 after acquiring an additional 158,134 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

