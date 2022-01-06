MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $447.75 Million

Equities analysts expect MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) to post sales of $447.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for MarineMax’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $433.29 million and the highest is $463.90 million. MarineMax posted sales of $411.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MarineMax will report full year sales of $2.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MarineMax.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $462.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.36 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 28.52%. MarineMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HZO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of MarineMax from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of MarineMax from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

NYSE HZO traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.53. 1,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,517. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.80 and its 200-day moving average is $51.69. MarineMax has a 1 year low of $36.18 and a 1 year high of $70.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.06.

In related news, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 904 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $51,591.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 10,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,081. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 129.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

