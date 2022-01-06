Maro (MARO) Trading 12.3% Lower This Week

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded down 10.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 6th. In the last week, Maro has traded down 12.3% against the dollar. Maro has a market capitalization of $66.66 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maro coin can now be bought for $0.0937 or 0.00000219 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004901 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001137 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00055835 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006379 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Maro

Maro (MARO) is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 956,559,371 coins and its circulating supply is 711,697,216 coins. The Reddit community for Maro is https://reddit.com/r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maro’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . The official website for Maro is ma.ro/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Maro is designed to provide an efficient easy-to-use platform for value exchange and secure financial service for global citizens. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maro directly using US dollars.

