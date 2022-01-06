Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

MQ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Marqeta from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marqeta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:MQ opened at $15.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.63. Marqeta has a fifty-two week low of $15.11 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 31.31% and a negative return on equity of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $131.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.31 million. On average, research analysts expect that Marqeta will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Seth R. Weissman sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $1,437,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 83North Ii Limited Partnership sold 2,751,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $69,804,743.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Marqeta in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Marqeta by 96.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Marqeta in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Marqeta by 2,525.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Marqeta in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. 19.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marqeta Company Profile

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

