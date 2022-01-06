Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Bought by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $3,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 12.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at $233,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on MMC. Raymond James raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.93.

In related news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total value of $39,746,749.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Marc D. Oken bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $167.46 per share, for a total transaction of $837,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 304,597 shares of company stock worth $51,058,405 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMC opened at $164.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.72. The company has a market capitalization of $83.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.95 and a 1-year high of $175.12.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

