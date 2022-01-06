MASQ (MASQ) Market Cap Reaches $4.14 Million

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. MASQ has a total market cap of $4.14 million and approximately $91,704.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MASQ coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000402 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MASQ has traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002386 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00060229 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,246.27 or 0.07742778 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00066265 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.48 or 0.00075084 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,072.25 or 1.00347803 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00007828 BTC.

About MASQ

MASQ’s genesis date was November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,528,456 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

Buying and Selling MASQ

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MASQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MASQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

