Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by IPG Investment Advisors LLC

IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 31.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,512 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MA. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 234.4% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 34.0% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

MA traded up $5.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $380.52. 90,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,783,467. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $306.00 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $344.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $355.98. The firm has a market cap of $373.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 21.65%.

In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.30, for a total transaction of $28,690,408.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 647,628 shares of company stock valued at $214,977,545 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.05.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

