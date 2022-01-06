Matthews International Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in Globant by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 3,356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Globant by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 150,448 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,276,000 after buying an additional 15,747 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Globant by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,272 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Globant by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Globant by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,008 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLOB stock traded down $7.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $272.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,962. The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.45 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.75. Globant S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $188.67 and a fifty-two week high of $354.62.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $341.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.80 million. Globant had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 7.46%. Globant’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

GLOB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Globant in a report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Globant from $300.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $235.00 to $395.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wedbush raised their target price on Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Globant currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.90.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

