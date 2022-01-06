Matthews International Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) by 12.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 866,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,600 shares during the quarter. 360 DigiTech accounts for approximately 1.1% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 360 DigiTech were worth $17,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QFIN. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,061,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,447,000 after purchasing an additional 37,295 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 205.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 25,848 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 210.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 130,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,500,000 after purchasing an additional 88,716 shares during the period. 48.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QFIN. CLSA increased their price target on 360 DigiTech from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on 360 DigiTech from $24.99 to $35.15 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, 360 DigiTech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.63.

Shares of QFIN stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $20.40. 8,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,264,719. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.93 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.10.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.19. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 36.42%. The firm had revenue of $715.90 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. 360 DigiTech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.78%.

About 360 DigiTech

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

