Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 PLC (LON:MAV4) Declares Dividend of GBX 2

Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 PLC (LON:MAV4) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:MAV4 opened at GBX 69 ($0.93) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £75.85 million and a P/E ratio of 5.75. Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 has a 12-month low of GBX 62 ($0.84) and a 12-month high of GBX 70.50 ($0.95). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 69.25 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 68.33.

Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 PLC is a venture capital trust fund specializes in mature and later stage. It seeks to invest in mature small and medium sized companies operating in a range of sectors and AIM/ISDX quoted companies. The fund invests in the United Kingdom. It does not invest more than Â£1 million ($1.2 million) in its companies within one year.

