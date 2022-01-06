Maxim Group Raises Stantec (NYSE:STN) Price Target to C$80.00

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) had its price target hoisted by Maxim Group from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Stantec from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. ATB Capital reissued a hold rating and set a C$71.00 target price on shares of Stantec in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. CIBC boosted their target price on Stantec from C$73.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Stantec from C$67.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, boosted their target price on Stantec from C$71.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.46.

NYSE STN opened at $54.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Stantec has a 12 month low of $32.37 and a 12 month high of $58.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 38.41 and a beta of 0.90.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Stantec had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $740.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stantec will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.133 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stantec by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stantec by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec during the 3rd quarter worth $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

