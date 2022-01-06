MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.77

Shares of MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.77 and traded as low as $2.56. MediWound shares last traded at $2.89, with a volume of 613,582 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $78.71 million, a PE ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.46.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. MediWound had a negative return on equity of 332.31% and a negative net margin of 44.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that MediWound Ltd. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in MediWound in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in MediWound by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 9,497 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in MediWound in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,212,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in MediWound in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in MediWound by 198.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 30,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 20,279 shares in the last quarter. 13.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MediWound Company Profile (NASDAQ:MDWD)

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in 2001 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

