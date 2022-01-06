Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 122.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,698 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,887 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $634,000. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 130,796 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $16,236,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 33,120 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,754,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 5,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $103.26 per share, for a total transaction of $517,332.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MDT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Medtronic from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Medtronic from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Medtronic from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.70.

Shares of MDT stock traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $107.79. The company had a trading volume of 235,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,738,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.12 and a 200-day moving average of $122.44. The company has a market capitalization of $144.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.79. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $98.38 and a 12-month high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.62%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

