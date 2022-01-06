Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 168 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total value of $3,229,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total transaction of $255,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,458 shares of company stock valued at $19,105,646 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $685.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $46.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.15. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $424.03 and a 1 year high of $710.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $659.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $621.89.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 3,880.90%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.57 earnings per share for the current year.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $715.00 to $780.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $654.89.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

