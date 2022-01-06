Meeder Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $243.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $233.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.65. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.31 and a 52 week high of $248.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.42 billion, a PE ratio of 38.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.14.

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.63, for a total transaction of $8,212,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $467,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,767 shares of company stock valued at $28,451,649 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

