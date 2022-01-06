Meeder Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,808,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,206,465,000 after purchasing an additional 766,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,966,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $860,512,000 after purchasing an additional 944,490 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,105,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $705,394,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664,456 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,246,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $550,321,000 after purchasing an additional 308,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,424,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780,906 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MOS shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.22.

In other news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $1,259,064,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOS stock opened at $39.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.77. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $24.90 and a twelve month high of $43.24.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company’s revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.112 per share. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 6.40%.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

