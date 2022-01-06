Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 69,995 Shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 24,909.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,995 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Chimera Investment by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 54,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chimera Investment by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Chimera Investment by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 12,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chimera Investment by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 21,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 38,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CIM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Chimera Investment stock opened at $15.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.89 and a 200-day moving average of $15.36. Chimera Investment Co. has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 8.10. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.92.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 82.01% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $149.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Chimera Investment’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.78%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.05%.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

