Meeder Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,136,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,443,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 5,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 17,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,691,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 66,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $4,465,812.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $122,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,971 shares of company stock valued at $5,214,694. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SO shares. Scotiabank lowered Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.45.

Shares of SO opened at $68.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $72.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $56.69 and a 12 month high of $69.12.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Southern’s payout ratio is 93.29%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.