Megaport (OTCMKTS:MGPPF) Trading Up 4%

Megaport Limited (OTCMKTS:MGPPF) was up 4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.35 and last traded at $12.35. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.88.

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on Megaport in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.17.

Megaport Limited provides elastic interconnection services to the enterprises and service providers in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, North America, and Europe. The company operates a platform that enables customers to connect their network to other services; and megaport virtual edge platform that enables businesses to connect to Megaport's ecosystem of service providers.

