Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF) Trading Down 4.8%

Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF)’s share price traded down 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.75 and last traded at $27.20. 16,031 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 23,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.56.

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on Meituan in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.71.

Meituan, an investment holding company, provides an e-commerce platform that uses technology to connect consumers and merchants. It operates through Food Delivery; In-store, Hotel & Travel; and New Initiatives and Others segments. The Food Delivery segment offers food ordering and delivery service through its platform.

