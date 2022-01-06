Melon Trading Up 3.3% This Week (MLN)

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 6th. During the last seven days, Melon has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. Melon has a market cap of $57.42 million and $6.43 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Melon coin can now be purchased for approximately $38.88 or 0.00121884 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005199 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00057905 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006505 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Melon

Melon (MLN) is a coin. It launched on March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,025 coins. The official website for Melon is melonport.com . The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Melon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Melon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Melon using one of the exchanges listed above.

