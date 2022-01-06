Mengis Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,337 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 283,890 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,337 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 8.4% of Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $40,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Omnia Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 6.8% during the third quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 33,342 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 21.8% during the third quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 108,648 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,374,000 after purchasing an additional 19,437 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 244,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,587,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Apple by 10.2% during the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 42,862 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,065,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Day In July LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 29.5% during the third quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 11,784 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $2,670,448.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 218,081 shares of company stock worth $32,383,704 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price target on Apple and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.06.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $174.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.21 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.15.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.24. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

